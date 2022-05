May 26—Lake Erie and tributaries (Erie County) With the lake temperature still in the low 50s, one angler reported so many pre-spawn catfish stacking up off Elk Creek that they got in the way when landing other fish. Albert Stone and Steven Czink of Erie landed flatheads in the 35-inch range Sunday night. Smallmouth bass were caught in the bay, and Northern pike continued to take spinners in the lagoons. One fly angler reported catching and releasing a 40 1/2 -inch pike while stripping in a streamer in shallows about a foot beyond grass in Pond of the Woods.

