Horsesense looking for volunteers to help with therapy riding sessions

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) – A local non-profit that specializes in animal-assisted therapy is looking for volunteers. HorseSense is currently facing a shortage of people to assist with horseback riding lessons.

The non-profit offers equine therapy to veterans, people with disabilities, and those battling mental health issues.

The executive director of HorseSense, Samantha Hall, says working with horses can help reduce stress.

“Working with horses, you have to be very present and in the moment. So, in a way, this place is kind of an escape, a release for people,” says Hall. “So [people are] leaving their stressors aside and they’re focusing right on the animal.”

If you would like to contact HorseSense to volunteer, visit their website here .

