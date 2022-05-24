ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Reeling Yankees waste Aaron Judge homers in loss to Orioles

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

On a night when they got two homers from Aaron Judge, had Gerrit Cole on the mound and the Orioles in The Bronx, the Yankees got something else, as well: a dose of reality.

Their historically good start has been sidetracked for a few days, with some significant pitching injuries, a suspension for Josh Donaldson and now, the team’s first three-game losing streak, thanks to a 6-4 loss to last-place Baltimore at the Stadium.

“It’s a little bit of adversity,’’ Cole said. “It’s a tough stretch, with the amount of games, doubleheaders and injuries crept up on us. It could get turned around tomorrow or next week. As players, we have to stay in the middle.”

On Monday, no one else hit besides Judge, Cole gave up a season-high five runs and the Orioles, who entered having won three of four — all on walk-off hits — continued their surprising winning ways.

It seemed an especially unlikely outcome when the Yankees gave Cole a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uLsp_0fo5KslW00
Aaron Judge blasted two homers against the Orioles as the only Yankees batter who did much of anything on Monday.
Robert Sabo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCYPs_0fo5KslW00
The Orioles celebrate their win over the Yankees on Monday.
Robert Sabo

Cole had been 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his previous five starts — all Yankee wins.

He struck out a season-high 11 and didn’t walk a batter on Monday, but he was done in by five hits in the Orioles’ four-run third.

“It was a peculiar night,’’ Cole said of what was a dominant performance over eight innings, outside of a fateful six-batter stretch. “That inning is a little tough to digest. A lot of credit to them.”

Baltimore’s outburst came out of nowhere and just as quickly dissipated, but the damage was done.

Cole retired the first six batters he faced before Ramon Urias led off the third with a double down the left-field line.

After a wild pitch, Robinson Chirinos boomed an RBI double to the gap in right-center to cut the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.

Cedric Mullins’ one-out single to left sent Chirinos to third. Mullins swiped second, and Austin Hays’ two-run single to center put Baltimore ahead, 3-2.

Trey Mancini’s single to right was Baltimore’s fifth hit of the inning and caused pitching coach Matt Blake to pay Cole a visit. A Ryan Mountcastle force out drove in Hays to make it 4-2.

Cole rebounded in the fourth, striking out the side in order.

Judge continued to terrorize opposing pitchers, drilling a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the first off Jordan Lyles — who was making his fourth start against the Yankees already this season.

It was a 112 mph laser that hit off the back of the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e994w_0fo5KslW00
Gerrit Cole was tagged for a season-high five runs on Monday.
Robert Sabo

The Yankees added a run in the second, taking advantage of a Chris Owings error, as Jose Trevino’s RBI single made it 2-0.

But they couldn’t add more, as after a failed bunt attempt, Marwin Gonzalez — filling in at third base — struck out and Anthony Rizzo grounded into a double play.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a hard grounder past third to open the bottom of the fourth, but it was ruled foul by third-base umpire Doug Eddings. Replays seemed to indicate it was a fair ball. Kiner-Falefa struck out later in the at-bat.

Judge’s second blast of the night, a two-run shot with one out in the fifth, tied the game at 4-4. It was his fourth multi-homer game of the season.

But Cole allowed a two-out, opposite-field homer to Urias in the sixth to put the Yankees back in a one-run hole.

Rizzo reached on a flare single to left with two outs in the seventh, ending Lyle’s night.

Facing right-hander Felix Bautista, Judge walked, but Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the threat.

Baltimore added an insurance run in the ninth off Wandy Peralta.

In the bottom of the inning against Jorge Lopez, Florial walked and pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu grounded into a force out. Gonzalez hit into a double play to end it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Bronx, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Eddings
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy