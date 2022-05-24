ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar at one-month low as Lagarde comments lift euro

By John Mccrank
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fWUY_0fo5Kb0P00

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index hit nearly a one-month low on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said euro zone interest rates will likely be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter, giving the euro a boost.

Lagarde's comments implied an increase of at least 50 basis points to the ECB deposit rate and fueled speculation of bigger hikes this summer to fight a surge in inflation tied to rising energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine and massive public-sector stimulus after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. read more

The euro was up 0.42% at $1.07355 at 3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT). Over the past seven trading sessions, the single currency has rebounded 3.7% after having fallen to its lowest level since January 2017, at $1.0349, earlier this month.

"They were a little bit late in the party, in comparison to the Fed," John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Monex USA, said of the ECB.

"But if you're going to see them try to catch up a bit to our tightening cycle over here, then that differential that the dollar has enjoyed between the Fed and the ECB has tightened a bit and that's why you've seen the euro get some relief from those multi-year lows," he said.

In the United States, most of the foreseeable monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve has likely been priced in already, said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss.

"This difference in expectations could propel EUR/USD higher still over the next several sessions as the market has only recently begun to reprice this differential," he said.

Minutes from the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.

Against a basket of other major currencies , the dollar was down 0.372% at 101.76, its lowest level since April 26.

The greenback weakened further after data showed U.S. business activity slowed in May as higher prices cooled demand for services while renewed supply constraints because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine hampered production at factories. read more

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, showed the pace of growth was the slowest in four months.

Sterling fell against the U.S. dollar after PMI data showed that momentum in Britain's private sector slowed much more than expected this month, adding to recession worries as inflation pressures ratcheted higher. The British pound was down 0.48% at $1.2525.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar dipped 0.2% to $0.70965. The New Zealand dollar was 0.39% weaker at $0.64425, a day before the country's central bank is widely expected to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3do2_0fo5Kb0P00
euro positions

Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields near six-week lows, Fed hawkishness in question

(Recasts with milestone, adds details, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended near six-week lows on Friday as concerns about growth and signs that inflation may have peaked led investors to speculate that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates as much as previously expected. Benchmark 10-year yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs reached earlier this month on concerns that the U.S. central bank's aggressive rate hikes could tip the economy into recession. Now, those fears have also increased speculation that the Fed could pivot to a more dovish stance if the economy cools. “That’s been this week’s story ... people questioning how high the terminal rate will ultimately be, but I think it’s still going to be too soon to say with any high conviction just given the fact that we’re going to need to see more inflation data,” said Benjamin Jeffery, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point hikes at each of the Fed’s June and July meetings, and a chance of a similar move in September. They have pared their expectations on how high the Fed will ultimately raise its benchmark rate, with the federal funds rate now expected to be at 2.89% in March, compared with expectations on Monday of 3.03%. It is currently at 0.83%. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell two basis points to 2.743%. They are holding just above a six-week low of 2.706% reached on Thursday and are down from 3.203% on May 9. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened one basis point to 26 basis points. Yields briefly bounced after data showed that inflation eased in April, boosting hopes that the economy will suffer less damage if the worst of soaring price pressures have passed. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 0.2% last month after shooting up 0.9% in March. In the 12 months through April, the PCE price index advanced 6.3% after jumping 6.6% in March. U.S. consumer spending also rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter. Jobs data for May released next Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus. It is expected to show that employers added 320,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. May 27 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.065 1.0825 0.028 Six-month bills 1.4975 1.5296 0.034 Two-year note 100-8/256 2.4839 -0.004 Three-year note 100-78/256 2.6419 0.011 Five-year note 99-138/256 2.7242 0.007 Seven-year note 99-224/256 2.7698 0.005 10-year note 101-36/256 2.7432 -0.015 20-year bond 101-72/256 3.1629 -0.020 30-year bond 98-24/256 2.9715 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 280.25 249.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 280.75 264.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Ecb#Fed#Monex Usa#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss ways to help solve food crisis

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions. "Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

457K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy