Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Watch issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The...

alerts.weather.gov

