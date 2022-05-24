Citing ‘loss of confidence,’ Baltimore County police union seeks removal of Chief Hyatt

UPDATE: Chief Hyatt has issued a response to FOP Lodge 4’s letter .

Original story below…

———

TOWSON, MD—A local police union is seeking to oust the chief of police.

On Monday evening, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police met in Timonium and voted to seek the removal of Chief Melissa Hyatt.

In a letter to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, the FOP cites a “loss of faith and confidence in Melissa Hyatt as the Chief of the Baltimore County Police Department.”

The FOP says it was a very difficult decision for the membership, but the motion was unanimous.

“Morale has never been lower,” FOP officials said in a tweet on Monday night.

The full letter to County Executive Olszewski can be viewed below:

