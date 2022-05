– Robert P. “Bob” Vuona Sr. 83 of California, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away suddenly in his sleep, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Bob was born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, one of eight children of Michael J. Vuona Sr. and Lucy “Sally” (Abasciano) Vuona. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School, then joined the U.S Marine Corps serving his country proudly. After discharge and return to Shrewsbury, Bob married his love, Theresa L. Simon. They then began a 59-year marriage of love, faith, family, and dedication, raising their family in Shrewsbury before moving to California in 1984. Bob worked to support his family by caring for customers in the restaurant industry.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO