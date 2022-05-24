ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bill Clinton described President Joe Biden as a 'get-the-job-done leader,' praising Biden's infrastructure law and his response to Ukraine

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Former President Bill Clinton, right, and President Joe Biden, left, speak after the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

  • Joe Biden was named one of TIME's Top 100 influential people of 2022 — his fifth time appearing on the list.
  • Former President Bill Clinton penned a tribute to the president for the magazine.
  • Clinton described Biden as a leader who cares "more about winning the future than rewriting history."

Former President Bill Clinton hailed President Joe Biden as a "get-the-job-done leader" in a profile about the president for Time Magazine's Top 100 list .

Biden was named one of Time Magazine's Top 100 influential people of 2022 — his fifth time appearing on the list. In a tribute penned by Clinton, the former president praised Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law in its pursuit to "improve our roads and bridges, bring clean water to more communities, and expand affordable broadband."

"In his first 16 months as President, Joe Biden has done exactly what he said he would do if elected — help America overcome an unprecedented pandemic, rebuild a battered economy from the bottom up and middle out so that it works for all of us, and restore our standing in the world," Clinton wrote.

Earlier this month, Clinton met with Biden for lunch at the White House over an undisclosed "range of issues" as Biden faces a contentious midterm campaign season — similar to the midterms Clinton experienced in 1994 dubbed the "Republican Revolution," referring to GOP success in the midterm elections.

In the Time Magazine tribute, Clinton went on to commend Biden on his response to the war in Ukraine. Last week, Biden signed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in the wake of the unprovoked invasion of the country by Russian forces. The US has also joined the EU and other global leaders in condemning Russia over the conflict and imposed sanctions on the country.

The former president also acknowledged the tasks that remain at-hand for the Biden administration, namely in addressing the recent record-breaking rates of inflation , but said he still remains confident for a solution with Biden "on the job."

"The usual sound bites and answers that dominate the news won't help," Clinton wrote. "But a get-the-job-done leader who cares more about the people than the polls, more about winning the future than rewriting history, will."

Clinton added: "That's who Joe Biden is. And why I'm glad he's on the job."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 149

Couch John
6d ago

Boy has Biden got it done too. 8.3% inflation, the highest gas prices ever, ran out of covid test, created a supply shortage, opened the Southern Border, giving needed formula to illegals and taking from America Babies, killed 13 service personal in a botched Afghanistan withdraw, First President in a hundred years to have 8 consecutive weeks of the Dow losing. If this is caring I wish he would hate America.

Reply(3)
114
wigli@wiconi
6d ago

If the job was to destroy this country and give all our jobs and money to other countries. Joe is definitely your man. We literally our buying our baby formula from overseas now.

Reply(9)
107
Mike Mccarthy
6d ago

Bill and Hillary are in deep and joes going to fix it for them or there all going down together, stay tuned kids this is going to be interesting !

Reply
58
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
