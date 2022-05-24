ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit that began in Chula Vista ends on 5 Freeway in Orange County

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

A pursuit that began Monday evening in Chula Vista came to an end on the 5 Freeway in Orange County.

Authorities said the vehicle was believed to be stolen which prompted the beginning of the pursuit.

The vehicle drove at various speed as it made its way north on heavily damaged tires.

The driver eventually stopped around 7:40 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near exit 116 (Beach Boulevard) in Buena Park.

The driver initially refused to surrender, but was taken into custody after law enforcement deployed a K9 unit.

The driver is also wanted in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon, CHP said, after they allegedly tried to hit a law enforcement officer with their vehicle.

KTLA

Body of hiker recovered from Pacific Palisades trail

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel recovered the body of a hiker from a trail near Pacific Palisades Sunday afternoon. The man’s body was found near Will Rogers Park on the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road, LAFD said in an alert. At 12:10 p.m., a Fire Department helicopter lowered two rescuers down to the location […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies While Hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

A man died Sunday while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. in response to a hiker rescue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two rescuers were lowered...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
KTLA

Search suspended for missing swimmer in Corona Del Mar

The search for a 48-year-old man who went missing while swimming near Corona Del Mar has been suspended. The unidentified swimmer went missing Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. He was last seen wearing blue biker shorts near Corona Del Mar, the Coast Guard said. On Saturday, crews searched in the water for the […]
DEL MAR, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
