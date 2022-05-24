ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mother of KC homicide victim says son killed senselessly over $100 debt

By Sherae Honeycutt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoCBW_0fo5HBHq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of a Blue Springs, Missouri man said the violence in Kansas City has to stop. Her son, Quintin Dewberry was killed last week near East 49th Street and Agnes Avenue .

Melinda Mueller said Dewberry had a hard life and made some poor choices. However, she said it doesn’t mean he deserved to die, nor do the dozens who are killed in the city each year.

What is a life in Kansas City worth? For Muller, her son’s life was worth more than he was killed for.

“This gun violence is absolutely crazy,” Mueller said.

Independence police searching for vehicle connected to homicide

Dewberry, 26, died Wednesday, May 18, when he was shot and killed no where near his home. His mother said it was over a $100 debt.

“All of his friends and all of his family. We’re going to have to pay the price for life now because he didn’t have $100 bucks,” Mueller said.

Dewberry is the 61st homicide in Kansas City this year. Mueller says her son’s life wasn’t easy from the time he was a child, and fell into bad habits. He spent most of his adult life incarcerated but when he got out in September she hoped things would be different.

“Never will have any kids. Never will get married. Never have any of that,” Mueller said.

His friends Dustin Baugher and Mariah Huggins said it was hard to watch him fall back into old habits.

“Those decisions, and those choices and those addictions. They are a crutch at one point and a scar at another. They’re easy to open up again,” Baugher said.

“What if it was someone you loved? What if it was them? Because it very well could be. It could be,” Huggins said.

They hope someone will come forward with information to bring his killer to justice. They said Dewberry’s mother deserves some peace.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

“You’re so much smarter than this and you had so much more potential,” Baugher said.

“Even though my son is not here I know his purpose is bigger than this. I will go on and everyone around him will go on. He’ll be remembered,” Mueller said.

His mother says she had life insurance on her son for years, but recently lost her coverage. Now she’s working to find a way to pay for his funeral. If you would like to help this family a Gofundme page is set up to help pay for the cost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Sedalia Police Officer involved in shooting

SEDALIA, Mo. — Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, a Sedalia Police Officer was involved in a shooting. A male suspect has been pronounced dead after exchanging gunfire with the officer. No other officers were injured. US-50 Hwy is closed between S. Quincy Ave and S. Grand Ave.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Skeleton#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mahomes announces second child on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes announced his wife, Brittany, is pregnant with their second child in a post on social media. Patrick and his wife tied the knot in Hawaii back in March and their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Feb. 20, 2021. In the post Patrick, Brittany, and Sterling are […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mendez sentenced to life for Washburn football player’s death

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man accused and convicted in the 2019 killing of Dwane Simmons, a Washburn University student, and football player, will spend life in prison. During Friday’s sentencing, the family of Simmons provided the court with a video featuring photographs of Simmons, before family members spoke. “If you knew my son, you would […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Fort Riley soldier indicted in romance scheme

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army member for allegedly defrauding at least 25 people out of almost $150,000 in a romance scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice says Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following: Five counts of wire fraud Five counts of […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy