Prediction: UCLA Bruins poised to make major in-state recruiting splash

It could be a huge week on the recruiting trail for the UCLA Bruins football program.

Chip Kelly's squad is a finalist for both Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson and Mater Dei Catholic four-star linebacker Tre Edwards .

Robinson, the No. 1 running back in the state of California, is up first with a Thursday commitment date.

SBLive Sports had already made a prediction in favor of UCLA .

Next is Edwards, who will announce his decision Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is down to a final four of Arizona, California, Oregon and UCLA.

Could the Bruins go 2-for-2?

Prediction: Tre Edwards to UCLA

Robinson would have to be the first domino to fall, and that appears likely.

So, what are UCLA's chances with Edwards?

The nation's No. 6 linebacker visited UCLA last weekend and almost immediately set a commitment date.

That's usually a great sign.

Add in the recruiting influence of Ken Norton Jr., and Edwards feels like a UCLA lean heading into this week's decision.

That combo would be huge for a program looking to re-establish itself as a power program on the West Coast, particularly given UCLA's need to flex its muscles in its talent-rich home state.

Here's what 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman had to say about Edwards as a prospect :

"Edwards is a stout run stopper, able to fire through gaps and stop the running back in the backfield. Can bring the heat to a quarterback too. Shows plus instincts and athleticism. Physical backer, a sure tackler who will end plays on first contact. Solid in pass coverage and can move fluidly in space. A three-down backer with his ability to make plays against the run and the pass."