Milford, CT

Milford News: Arson Arrest

By Stephen Krauchick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022-05-22–#Milford CT–On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the Milford Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 264 High Street on the report of a vehicle fire. A fire was observed to include the engine block, hood, front bumper, tires, and front fender of...

Fairfield News: DUI Evading Arrest Made

2022-05-27#Fairfield CT— Isabel Barahona, of North Haven was arrested and charged with C.G.S 14-236, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, C.G.S.14-224b, Evading Responsibility, and C.G.S.14-227a, Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and/or Drugs, after it was determined she was the operator of blue Hyundai Sonata which was involved in an evading motor vehicle collision on Prince Street and later located on Jennings Rd following a police investigation. While speaking to Barahona, police detected slurred speech, glossy eyes, and an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her person. She was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing. Barahona is scheduled to appear before the Bridgeport Superior Court on 06/13/22.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Firearms and Narcotics Violations

On May 27, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm members of The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division conducted proactive motor vehicle enforcement in the downtown area of Bridgeport. While traveling on Lafayette Square, Officers observed a silver Infiniti I35 turn onto Golden Hill Street without utilizing a proper turn...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

