Milford News: Arson Arrest

2022-05-27#Fairfield CT— Isabel Barahona, of North Haven was arrested and charged with C.G.S 14-236, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, C.G.S.14-224b, Evading Responsibility, and C.G.S.14-227a, Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and/or Drugs, after it was determined she was the operator of blue Hyundai Sonata which was involved in an evading motor vehicle collision on Prince Street and later located on Jennings Rd following a police investigation. While speaking to Barahona, police detected slurred speech, glossy eyes, and an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her person. She was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing. Barahona is scheduled to appear before the Bridgeport Superior Court on 06/13/22.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO