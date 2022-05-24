Stu Grayson Announces He's Taking Independent Bookings Following AEW Departure

Lince Dorado is getting candid about not getting a fair chance in WWE. After singing with WWE in 2016 following the Cruiserweight Classic, Lince Dorado was quickly casted as one of the head stars of the 205 Live brand. For a short time in 2017, 205 Live stars were featured as a part of Monday Night Raw, meaning Dorado and the entire cruiserweight roster got to showcase their skills as a part of a main roster show. When Dorado, alongside Lucha House Party members Kalisto and Gran Metalik, moved to the SmackDown brand a few years, the group was being featured the most they had been in their entire WWE run, but mainly in short tag team matches alongside appearances on Main Event.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO