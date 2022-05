LONDON, Ky (WSAZ) - Three Bureau of Prisons employees of the United States Penitentiary Big Sandy were indicted Thursday for federal civil rights violations. A federal grand jury sitting in London, Ky., returned an indictment charging the following individuals: Samuel J. Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear, Ky.; Clinton L. Pauley, 40, of Ironton, Ohio; and Kevin C. Pearce, Jr., 37, of Inez, Ky. The defendants have been charged with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation.

