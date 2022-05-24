ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

$72K approved in grants for Racine County businesses impacted by pandemic

Nearly $72,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) has been approved for Racine County businesses that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Business Lending Partners, there is still $330,000 available from the latest Racine County grant.

Approved recipients range in location, industry, and use of funds, Business Lending Partners says. However, in order to be eligible, they must have five or fewer employees, meet a low-to-moderate income threshold, and be located outside the City of Racine.

According to Business Lending Partners, funding for the grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to Racine County. The administration of the grant is coordinated by the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC).

Recipients have been located in Caledonia, Union Grove, and Mount Pleasant.

If your business is eligible, you are encouraged to apply while funding is still available.

For more information about the program, click here.

