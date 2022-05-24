WATCH: 5-Year-Old Manteca T-Ball Player’s Walk-Up Dance Goes Viral On TikTok

MANTECA (CBS13) — A five-year-old Manteca little league player is going viral with his walk-up dance.

His mom posted the performance on TikTok, and the video has received more than four million views and counting for what might be the most hilarious walk-up in the history of T-ball. If confidence is key in baseball, then this little guy’s got a bright future.

His name is Ben Sadlowski. He plays for the Cubs in the Northgate Little League and he busted out just about every dance move in the book on his walk up to the plate. His mom, Monica Sadlowski, says the season-ending show was no surprise.

“Every last game, we do a walkout song for each player,” she said. “[I] wasn’t expecting him to do all that but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

And we had to ask: where’d Ben learn those moves?

“I’m kind of goofy myself. He might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you that,” Monica said jokingly.

And it wasn’t just Ben’s boogie that was a hit. His performance was made even more impressive with a single to left field.

While there’s no scorekeeping in T-ball, Monica says the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“Everybody is just like, ‘Man, I was having a really bad day and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s awesome,’ ” she said.

Ben’s parents are now fielding requests for the video from multiple national TV shows. It might be time to get an agent.