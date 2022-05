At long last, we’ve reached a scheduled off-day for the Yankees. If you’ll recall, the team set out on a stretch where they had to play 23 games in 22 days near the beginning of the month — some rainouts changed how that mileage played out, but at the end of the day they got to the same point. They went 15-8 in that run, ending in a disappointing fashion by dropping the last two against Tampa Bay to split a four-game set, but it was overall a very good month for the team. They were the top team in MLB for most of it, and even though the Dodgers just surpassed them for the best overall record the Yankees are still top dogs in the American League. That’s a strong spot to be in heading into June.

