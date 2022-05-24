ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo PD investigating suspicious death

By Ashley Eberhardt
 6 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a suspicious after a body was discovered.

On Monday, May 23, PPD was dispatched to the 1500 block of North La Crosse Avenue on a dead body. Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased on scene.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and a crime scene investigations unit are investigating the death as suspicious. The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim but the identity will not be released until the proper notifications have been made.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or
pueblocrimestoppers.com . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

