Kansas State

Weather service adjusts rainfall totals forecast

Salina Post
Salina Post
 6 days ago
Widespread rainfall, some locally heavy, will affect parts of central and eastern...

Salina Post

NWS: Breezy, warm, and possibly stormy on Memorial Day

Breezy and warm temperatures are expected on Memorial Day. High temperatures will be 85 to 92. If you have outdoor plans, there is a chance of severe weather across central Kansas on Monday. Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and Monday evening. The highest chances of severe storms will be...
Salina Post

Sunflower Summer launches; 90 venues to visit plus bonus events

TOPEKA — An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free kicked off Saturday with even more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months. The Sunflower Summer Program, which...
State
Kansas State
Salina Post

AAA: Gas prices in Kansas among the lowest in the nation

HUTCHINSON — "Being in Kansas is a good thing in terms of gas prices," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It doesn't seem like it when you're filling up, but $4.12 a gallon as a state average, where we are today, is actually the second cheapest in the country, behind only Oklahoma. If you are traveling in the region this weekend, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska and even Colorado are all in the top 10 cheapest gas prices."
Salina Post

Rural housing in Kansas sees improvements

The state song of Kansas begins “Oh, give me a home …” and calls to the state’s frontier days, when the land served as a beacon of hope for thousands seeking new lives, land of their own and, of course, a place to call home. In...
Salina Post

Kansas National Guardsmen to support Memorial Day events

Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard will support a variety of Memorial Day events across the state including some in our area. The following include locations where the Kansas National Guard will be represented. Thank you to the Public Affairs Office of the Kansas Adjutant General's Office for providing the list.
Salina Post

Will Congress act on guns after school massacre in Texas?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly set in motion a pair of background-check bills for gun buyers last week in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Congress’ unyielding rejection of previous legislation to curb the national epidemic of gun violence.
Salina Post

OPINION: When the news cycle makes you feel hopeless ...

Lately, it hasn’t taken me more than a few minutes of scrolling social media to start feeling that heavy, hopeless feeling. In just one month we’ve faced the leaked Supreme Court draft revealing that we’ll likely be losing Roe v. Wade, a racist shooting in Buffalo, NY, that took the lives of ten Black people, and yesterday a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that has (so far) taken the lives of 19 children.
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

