Weather service adjusts rainfall totals forecast

HUTCHINSON — "Being in Kansas is a good thing in terms of gas prices," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "It doesn't seem like it when you're filling up, but $4.12 a gallon as a state average, where we are today, is actually the second cheapest in the country, behind only Oklahoma. If you are traveling in the region this weekend, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska and even Colorado are all in the top 10 cheapest gas prices."

