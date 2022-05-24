ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What they’ve done is wrong’: Everett students march on City Hall as councilor resigns over racist messages

By Justin Dougherty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of school to protest at City Hall in Everett Monday, calling for accountability in the wake of a city councilor and an aide to the mayor resigning over racist messages. “There are members of the City Council who don’t know...

Comments / 0

Everett school official calls on Mayor DeMaria to resign amid city's racism turmoil

Allegations of racist behavior led to two Everett city officials resigning this week after months of public outrage, but some locals are pushing for further accountability. Cory McCarthy, the chief equity officer for Everett Public Schools, told Sue O'Connell on Greater Boston that Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria should also step down.
Thousands race through Boston’s streets in Run to Remember

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of runners raced through Boston Sunday in the annual Run to Remember. The run honors first responders killed in the line of duty. Runner Jenna Ferrick said she had a personal connection to the race. “A lot of my family members are first responders, especially during...
BOSTON, MA
Hundreds honor fallen Marine in Saugus run

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people ran through the streets of Saugus Saturday to honor a fallen Marine. The annual Saugus Gold Star Run for Honor raises money for a scholarship program honoring Cpl. Scott Procopio, who was killed along with two other Marines by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006.
SAUGUS, MA
Residents firmly against proposed 40B project

WILMINGTON — Tensions ran high at the Select Board meeting on Monday night during the presentation for an affordable housing proposal at 79 Nichols St. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened by explaining she just received a letter from Mass Housing about the application by Golden Realty Trust for 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. She worked with the town manager to bring representatives for the project to the board meeting less than a week later. Through her, the town could provide a comment letter back to Mass Housing by June 17.
WILMINGTON, MA
Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA
RMV unveils new Medal of Liberty license plate

Between this week’s quiet ceremony at the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicle’s (RMV) Wilmington branch and a vicious three-day battle in the frigid mountain passes of North Korea’s Kunu-ri region. But for Reading’s Arthur Vars, the RMV’s official launch of the state’s new Medal of Liberty license...
READING, MA
Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
Dozens gathered for Saugus’ Memorial Day Parade

SAUGUS, Mass. — Dozens of people lined the streets in Saugus for the Memorial Day parade Saturday. Lots of people were excited about the celebration since this was the first parade since 2019 because of the pandemic. One man, who’s a Vietnam veteran, says it’s important to come out...
SAUGUS, MA
Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Trinitarios Gang Member Arismendy Gil-Padilla of Methuen Sentenced to 11 Years for Trafficking Guns, Ammunition, Cocaine, Fentanyl

BOSTON – A member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl in the Greater Lawrence area. Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a/k/a “Flow”, 32, of Methuen, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to...
METHUEN, MA
Sgt. John Dougherty of E13 retires

Sgt. John Dougherty, the Community Service Supervisor for the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Police Dept., has announced his retirement. The Gazette received countless emails regarding the sergeant’s work in the community. “Sgt. Dougherty has been a friend and advocate of JP Centre/South Main Streets for many years,”...
BOSTON, MA
Large power outage reported in Monument Beach section of Bourne

BOURNE – A large power outage was reported to be affecting much of the Monument Beach section of Bourne late Saturday afternoon. According to reports, tree work was being done when the tree landed on primary power lines. Luckily no one was shocked in the incident. The incident apparently caused a ripple affect bringing down primary lines along Clay Pond Road near MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28). Clay Pond Road was closed and one lane of Route 28 southbound was also closed. Eversource line technicians were enroute to repair the damage. Eversource’s outage indicated some 3,000 customers were with out electricity. It appeared nearly all the power was restored by 8 PM.
BOURNE, MA

