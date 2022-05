REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, one man was shot and another was arrested for a shooting inside the Grocery Outlet off Churn Creek Road in Redding. 78-year-old local man, Ronald Pember, was identified as the shooter in the incident. As it turns out, this isn't the first time Pember has fired his gun at somebody in 2022.

