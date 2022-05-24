ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLj7w_0fo56umJ00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston, according to Metro 911 officials.

They say this happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, and medics were on the scene.

