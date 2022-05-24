One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston, according to Metro 911 officials.
They say this happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, and medics were on the scene.
