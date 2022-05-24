After further review, Lightning complete sweep of Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Rod Brind'Amour gave the slightest of eye rolls. The Carolina Hurricanes coach had been asked this question again and again and again, about whether his team can win on the road, about what they need to do to win on the road. He didn't have any more answers than he had against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round or earlier in the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Rangers.

