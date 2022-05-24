ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine a global issue, not regional one, Biden says in Asia

TOKYO (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine is a global issue, not a regional one, U.S. President Joe Biden said at a meeting of the Quad grouping of countries in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“This is more than just a European issue. It’s a global issue,” Biden said.

Stressing that Washington would stand with its “close domestic partners” to push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he said: “Russia’s assault of Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals of fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Biden is meeting with the other leaders of the so-called “Quad” - Japan, Australia and India - in Tokyo as part of the final day of his first trip to Asia since taking office.

