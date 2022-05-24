ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany asylum seekers are falling prey to misinformation spreading on social...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 166

relay
6d ago

What gets me all these illegals think they are coming to the promised land. But what they didn’t understand is we are about to become worst off than the country they came from.

Reply(14)
173
Jeff Hodge
6d ago

the border is open, in fact, when you cross and get released (if you're even caught), they'll hand you a cell phone, baby formula and flown to the destination of your choice.

Reply(3)
113
Mr. Lahey
6d ago

No drilling in Alaska, we'll buy oil from Venezuela. 44 billion to Ukraine, nothing about the southern border being wide open. 40% inflation, that's Putin's fault. OSHA wanted to take my job in February b/c I'm not vax'd, illegal immigrants dont have to be vax'd. Thank you to every Democrat that voted for this.

Reply(4)
115
NBC News

NBC News

