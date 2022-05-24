Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border
Many asylum seekers are falling prey to misinformation spreading on social...www.nbcnews.com
Many asylum seekers are falling prey to misinformation spreading on social...www.nbcnews.com
What gets me all these illegals think they are coming to the promised land. But what they didn’t understand is we are about to become worst off than the country they came from.
the border is open, in fact, when you cross and get released (if you're even caught), they'll hand you a cell phone, baby formula and flown to the destination of your choice.
No drilling in Alaska, we'll buy oil from Venezuela. 44 billion to Ukraine, nothing about the southern border being wide open. 40% inflation, that's Putin's fault. OSHA wanted to take my job in February b/c I'm not vax'd, illegal immigrants dont have to be vax'd. Thank you to every Democrat that voted for this.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 166