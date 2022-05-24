ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Community gathers to remember Nancy Beaver

By Dylan Jimenez, Angie Lankford
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 65-year-old Nancy Beaver, who died in a bicycle accident last week, will be forever remembered thanks to a new memorial on the southwest side of Wichita Falls.

Beaver passed away last Thursday when her bike and pickup collided at the intersection of Sisk Road and Southwest Parkway.

RELATED: Ghost Bike memorial quickly pops up honoring Nancy Beaver

On Monday night, her friends and family and members of the biking community gathered to dedicate the Ghost Bike Memorial in her honor.

Beaver’s brother Pail Kiel says she left a mark on the community and this memorial means the world to her family.

“Having something like this tonight was very meaningful to the family. It’s going to be hard for her family to go, she left a big hole but knowing that they have the support of the community, and people love them and people that will stand by them it means the world,” Kiel said.

To see the memorial, it’s set up at the intersection of Sisk Road and Southwest Parkway.

