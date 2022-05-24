ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Reveals Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfk4J_0fo53aY400

Click here to read the full article.

With Mjölnir in hand and some friends by his side, Thor is returning to the big screen in “ Thor: Love and Thunder ,” coming to theaters on July 8. The full trailer dropped during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, revealing a first look at Christian Bale as the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher.

The Taika Waititi -directed Marvel film is the sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” and marks Thor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role, it also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the MCU since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

Following the fall of Asgard and the events of “Endgame,” Thor attempts to find inner peace, but is hindered by the threat of Gorr extinguishing the gods. Thor enlists the help of Korg, Valkyrie and Foster in his mission and teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, in addition to Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.

Portman revealed in 2020 that the film will show Foster battling cancer in her human form while she simultaneously wields Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor. Waititi has called the film “the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” hinting that it will include many fan-favorite plot points and a love story.

Based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, the film’s script is written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Todd Hallowell.

Watch the full trailer below:

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Simu Liu Reveals Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Didn’t Even Tell ‘Barbie’ Castmates He Was New Doctor Who

Click here to read the full article. When it was revealed earlier this month that “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the role of the new Doctor Who, the whole world was taken by surprise – including Gatwa’s “Barbie” castmates. Simu Liu, who is co-starring alongside Gatwa and Margot Robbie in the upcoming doll movie, revealed Gatwa kept his “Doctor Who” casting a secret for months, with the “Barbie” stars only learning of the news at the same time as the rest of the world. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Enters the ‘Star Wars’ Universe With Music for ‘Andor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Composer Nicholas Britell can keep a secret. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner for “Succession” has been working on “Andor,” the next “Star Wars” TV series, for the past two years, totally under wraps. Details about “Andor” were announced yesterday by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film “Rogue One” in a 12-part series beginning Aug. 31 on Disney+. Britell, meanwhile, was back in New York, still toiling away on the series. Although limited in what he could disclose about...
ANAHEIM, CA
Variety

How Jamie Campbell Bower Transformed Into His Manipulative ‘Stranger Things’ Role — and Became ‘Terrified’ of Vecna

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower is a bit of a method actor — whether he refers to himself that way or not. In Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” he plays a vital role of Henry, aka One, aka Vecna. But when he first auditioned for the part, he was told nothing. In fact, he wasn’t even sent scripts. “I first got two sets of sides, one from ‘Primal Fear,’ and one from ‘Hellraiser,'” Bower tells Variety. “I had...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hollywood, Don’t Take the Wrong Lessons From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. With “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise pulled off a seemingly impossible mission: Getting moviegoers to leave their house and pay money to watch a sequel to a 36-year-old film. The follow-up to 1986’s “Top Gun” jetted past box office expectations, collecting $154 million over the long Memorial Day weekend in North America and $248 million worldwide. COVID times or not, those are impressive ticket sales, as well as a career-best start for Cruise. What’s particularly notable is that they were racked up by a film that doesn’t involve superheroes, intense CGI (yes, Cruise is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Marvel Universe#God#Movies#Marvel Cinematic Universe
Variety

Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer Unpack Their Characters’ Love Lives in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Click here to read the full article. The young adults of “Stranger Things” are dealing with a lot over the course of Season 4. There’s the looming terrors of graduation for Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), the crushing work of managing a video store for Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) and the threat of a paranormal serial killer Vecna murdering the townspeople of Hawkins. But perhaps no issue weighs on the four more pressingly than their love lives, which are in total disarray at the season’s start. For Nancy and Jonathan, the main issue in their relationship...
TV SERIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
Variety

Jon Voight, Outspoken GOP Supporter, Calls For ‘Proper Qualifications for Gun Ownership’ After Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of former president Donald J. Trump and the Republican party, has released a statement calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States. “There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership,” Voight said in a video released through his official Facebook page. “Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.” Voight’s stance marks a striking divergence from the GOP platform’s typical stance on gun control. The actor had previously voiced skepticism over the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election, claiming...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Indigenous Producer Says He Was ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ for Wearing Moccasins on Cannes Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. An Indigenous Canadian producer who was turned away from the Cannes red carpet for wearing traditional moccasins says he was made to feel like “a criminal” for representing his culture at the world’s foremost film festival. Vancouver-based producer Kelvin Redvers, who is a member of the Dene nation, was in line to walk the red carpet for the world premiere of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Les Amandiers” on Sunday (May 22) when he was stopped in his tracks by red carpet security. Redvers was part of a contingent of Indigenous producers who were in Cannes for...
MOVIES
Variety

The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

Click here to read the full article. The saga of The Kid Laroi’s management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed. Braun’s SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others. Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as “significant problems” with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions. According to a source, Laroi and his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Epic Records Ups Ayanna Wilks to VP, Adds Natalie Geday to Publicity Team

Click here to read the full article. Epic Records has promoted Ayanna Wilks to vice president of publicity and has hired Natalie Geday as VP of publicity as well. Both report to Melissa Victor, SVP and head of publicity for the Sony Music label. Both are based in Los Angeles. Wilks (pictured at left) was previously senior director of public relations and has worked on the media campaigns for Giveon, Bia and Mimi Webb as well as newcomers India Shawn, Melvoni and MK xyz, among others. Prior to Epic, Wilks was director of the celebrity division of Wilhelmina Models, and worked at...
MUSIC
Variety

Kalush Orchestra Raises $900,000 for Ukraine War Effort by Auctioning Eurovision Trophy

Click here to read the full article. Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, popular winners of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, have raised $900,000 for their country’s military by auctioning their winners’ trophy. The auction for the crystal microphone trophy was conducted on Facebook on Sunday by Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula. “You guys are amazing! We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction and a special thanks to Team WhiteBIT who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Kalush Orchestra posted...
ADVOCACY
Variety

MUBI Snaps Up Hot Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’ for Several Territories

Click here to read the full article. Streamer and distributor MUBI has acquired Ali Abbasi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title “Holy Spider” for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and Malaysia. The film will be released theatrically followed by an exclusive MUBI streaming release. The film follows family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest — to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. After murdering several women, he grows ever more desperate about the lack of public interest in his divine mission. It stars Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Buyers Flock to Leonor Serraille’s Competition Film ‘Mother and Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films has locked major territory deals on Leonor Serraille’s drama “Mother and Son” which world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered strong reviews. “Mother and Son” charts the lives of a young African woman, Rose, and two of her four children, Jean and Ernest, who come to France from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s with high ideals. Juggling her parenting responsibilities and low-paying jobs, Rose still aspires to find true love and to fulfill her own desires, but she ultimately struggles to reach a balance between her...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Prevails as Village Roadshow Fight Goes to Arbitration

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. won a significant victory Friday in its legal battle with its longtime financing partner, Village Roadshow, as a judge agreed to send the dispute to arbitration. Village Roadshow has teamed with the studio on numerous blockbusters over the last 25 years, including “Joker,” the “Ocean’s” series, and “American Sniper.” But the relationship curdled when Warner Bros. opted to release “The Matrix Resurrections” simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, along with the rest of its 2021 slate. Village Roadshow sued in February, alleging that Warner Bros. had sabotaged the film’s box office revenue...
BUSINESS
Variety

How to Watch ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Only a little more than a month after premiering in theaters, the newest installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise will hit streamers on May 30. The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, joining the series’ first two films “Fantastics Beasts: And Where to Find Them” and “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The latest “Harry Potter” offshoot continues to delve into the backstories of the most iconic characters from J.K...
MOVIES
Variety

Who’ll Get Elvis Most Wrong — Filmmakers or Critics? Crowning the King on a Throne of Lies (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Nearly a half-century has passed since Elvis left the building, permanently.  Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann has just unleashed “Elvis,” his big, bold, nearly three-hour biopic, at Cannes and that Warner Bros. bet appears to have paid off. The film is starting its march toward theaters with an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score, though that ebullient aggregate assessment may mask some particularly resentful and dismissive reviews from a few of the world’s top critics. Soon, the world of Elvis acolytes, and mildly curious New Century film and music fans who know little beyond the name and...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy