Hutto police searching for 73-year-old who suffers from cognitive impairment

Hutto police are searching for a 73-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment and was last seen Monday morning.

Police said Jon Bradley Lehman was last seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Focus displaying Texas License Plate LXT-1016.

Lehman was last seen on Monday around 9:40 a.m. and possibly stopped in Salado, according to police; he may be traveling north.

He was wearing blue jeans and a dark color blue or black and white striped golf shirt when he left his residence.

Police are working on sending out a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information about Lehman’s whereabouts is asked to call Hutto police at 512-864-2200 or contact us via email, cody.long@huttotx.gov reference Case # 22-0523-0007 7605.