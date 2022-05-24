ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Hutto police searching for 73-year-old who suffers from cognitive impairment

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXlFx_0fo53CYk00

Hutto police are searching for a 73-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment and was last seen Monday morning.

Police said Jon Bradley Lehman was last seen driving a gray 2017 Ford Focus displaying Texas License Plate LXT-1016.

Lehman was last seen on Monday around 9:40 a.m. and possibly stopped in Salado, according to police; he may be traveling north.

He was wearing blue jeans and a dark color blue or black and white striped golf shirt when he left his residence.

Police are working on sending out a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information about Lehman’s whereabouts is asked to call Hutto police at 512-864-2200 or contact us via email, cody.long@huttotx.gov reference Case # 22-0523-0007 7605.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Salado, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Salado, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cognitive Impairment#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy