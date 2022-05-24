‘A wonderful thing’: Local moms helping one another through baby formula shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ashley Lanning is the sole food provider for her 6-week-old girl.

“This is Leilani. She’s six weeks old and we exclusively breast-feed and pump,” she says.

Her sister has a 4-week-old girl. “I pump full-time for my sister as well, so her baby is entirely on my donor milk.”

And, absolute strangers:

“I exclusively breast-feed. I’ve always been an over-producer so I make extra milk. A lot of moms have come out saying if you need to feed your baby, I can help you feed your baby, so I’ve actually had some people come over already.”

Ashley recognized she had something to offer mothers while a formula shortage scares many. Adrianna Cantville is a pediatrician for UF.

“Getting donor milk, if they are able to, which is such a wonderful thing, precious gift set another mother is sharing with someone.”

Pediatricians say it’s a great option for mothers who can’t breastfeed something Ashley knows. Despite her being an “over-producer,” her second child couldn’t breastfeed.

“She had latching issues, so she wouldn’t latch to me and I didn’t respond to a pump without a baby latching.”

So she, nearly a year ago, used milk donors, “It was amazing. It was very devastating to not be able to be able to breastfeed her. So for other moms to just, I mean they fully fed her.”

Now, as other moms are struggling and she knows she’s able to help, she has stepped in. It’s a vital act of kindness while others are being taken advantage of. Erin Fontenot was nearly scammed out of $900 when her mother found the type of formula they needed online.

“Empty shelves everywhere. Amazon: empty. Online, I wanted to find stuff on eBay but they want like $900.”

She caught it, but has seen it more and more.

“People doing it should be ashamed of themselves. Big time.”

It’s mothers like these who are partnering up to feed their babies.

Pediatricians also noted that it’s important mothers don’t follow random recipes found online, adding, “We have the luxury of forgetting how many babies died,” saying instead to ask your pediatrician what else can be done.

