COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person was hurt after a wreck on Mexico Gravel Road and Black Hills Road that happened around 7:30 p.m.

Columbia Fire is reporting a truck drove through a yard. The truck ended up with front-end damage.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area while the scene is cleaned up.

