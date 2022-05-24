ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Political sign rules apply to some Las Vegas streets; NDOT requires removal after 30 days

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Political signs are everywhere, but rules from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) make it clear that signs will be removed if they violate strict rules.

Political signs are not allowed within the right-of-way of state highways, and many of the city streets and county roads in the valley are designated as part of the National Highway System. Political signs along Interstate 15 and Interstate 515 are prohibited. In the Las Vegas valley, these restrictions apply to the following roads:

  • U.S. 95, Including Summerlin Parkway
  • 215 Beltway
  • Boulder Highway
  • Rancho Drive

Portions of the following roads are also covered (see map below list):

  • Charleston Boulevard
  • Sahara Avenue
  • Tropicana Avenue
  • Lake Mead Boulevard
  • Craig Road
  • Rainbow Boulevard
  • Eastern Avenue
  • Paradise Road
  • Nellis Boulevard
  • North 5th Street
  • Pahrump Valley Road (SR160)
  • Lake Mead Parkway
  • St. Rose Parkway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgQbP_0fo50jWo00
(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Signs on private property along these roads are also included, depending on their distance from the road:

“Political signs adjacent to and within 660 feet of any NHS highway must meet federal spacing, size, zoning, and lighting requirements and a permit must be obtained from the appropriate NDOT District Office, except as noted below. A non-refundable fee of $200.00 will be charged for this permit,” according to NDOT. Any sign that is 4-foot-by-8-foot or smaller does not require a permit, but the rules still apply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIelc_0fo50jWo00
A candidate for Clark County Sheriff has a sign posted on Paradise Road just south of Flamingo Road on Monday, May 23. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

NDOT states that political signs on private property adjacent to a state highway must be removed within 30 days after the primary election. The primary is June 14, so the signs of candidates who do not advance must come down by July 14. Signs for candidates or questions appearing on the general election ballot do not have to be removed until 30 days after the general election.

If you see a sign that you believe is in violation of regulations, you can report it at:

(702) 385-6540

Campaigns with questions about what’s allowed can use the same number to ask questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFTnV_0fo50jWo00
A candidate for Clark County Commission has a sign posted on Sahara Avenue just west of Burnham Avenue on Monday, May 23. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Political signs are defined as temporary or portable signs advertising for (or against) a candidate for public office or a political party or point of view. Rights-of-way can include medians, sidewalks and some kinds of adjacent property. The following rules apply to all signs located near state a highway right-of-way:

  • Political signs must not distract drivers.
  • The sign cannot resemble official traffic signs.
  • The sign cannot block view of on-coming traffic.

Apart from state requirements, local governmental agencies can and do have varying criteria regarding placement of political signs on city and county roads. These local restrictions vary greatly among the various entities and must be checked locally.

Any signs placed in a highway right-of-way will be removed by NDOT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

US Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to visit Las Vegas

As part of his trip to Nevada next week to highlight President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the good-paying jobs it will sustain and create, Secretary Buttigieg will tour the Carpenters International Training Center and hold a town hall with labor leaders and union member
8 News Now

Roadway safety reminders as Memorial Day weekend approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of the year on local roadways, according to law enforcement agencies. Safety leaders say the 100 days between the holiday weekend and Labor Day are typically when most deadly crashes are reported. Last year, traffic fatalities were the highest they’ve […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Police arrest carjacking suspect following crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection to a carjacking that ended in a crash with another vehicle. The incident took place along U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located exiting Boulder Highway when it crashed into another […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

SNHD launches summer challenge to promote physical activity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Move Your Way Summer Challenge, launched by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, will kick off on Saturday. The challenge will begin with the City of Henderson’s Glow Bike Ride from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. The bike ride is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

