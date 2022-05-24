Political sign rules apply to some Las Vegas streets; NDOT requires removal after 30 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Political signs are everywhere, but rules from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) make it clear that signs will be removed if they violate strict rules.

Political signs are not allowed within the right-of-way of state highways, and many of the city streets and county roads in the valley are designated as part of the National Highway System. Political signs along Interstate 15 and Interstate 515 are prohibited. In the Las Vegas valley, these restrictions apply to the following roads:

U.S. 95, Including Summerlin Parkway

215 Beltway

Boulder Highway

Rancho Drive

Portions of the following roads are also covered (see map below list):

Charleston Boulevard

Sahara Avenue

Tropicana Avenue

Lake Mead Boulevard

Craig Road

Rainbow Boulevard

Eastern Avenue

Paradise Road

Nellis Boulevard

North 5th Street

Pahrump Valley Road (SR160)

Lake Mead Parkway

St. Rose Parkway

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Signs on private property along these roads are also included, depending on their distance from the road:

“Political signs adjacent to and within 660 feet of any NHS highway must meet federal spacing, size, zoning, and lighting requirements and a permit must be obtained from the appropriate NDOT District Office, except as noted below. A non-refundable fee of $200.00 will be charged for this permit,” according to NDOT. Any sign that is 4-foot-by-8-foot or smaller does not require a permit, but the rules still apply.

A candidate for Clark County Sheriff has a sign posted on Paradise Road just south of Flamingo Road on Monday, May 23. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

NDOT states that political signs on private property adjacent to a state highway must be removed within 30 days after the primary election. The primary is June 14, so the signs of candidates who do not advance must come down by July 14. Signs for candidates or questions appearing on the general election ballot do not have to be removed until 30 days after the general election.

If you see a sign that you believe is in violation of regulations, you can report it at:

(702) 385-6540

Campaigns with questions about what’s allowed can use the same number to ask questions.

A candidate for Clark County Commission has a sign posted on Sahara Avenue just west of Burnham Avenue on Monday, May 23. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Political signs are defined as temporary or portable signs advertising for (or against) a candidate for public office or a political party or point of view. Rights-of-way can include medians, sidewalks and some kinds of adjacent property. The following rules apply to all signs located near state a highway right-of-way:

Political signs must not distract drivers.

The sign cannot resemble official traffic signs.

The sign cannot block view of on-coming traffic.

Apart from state requirements, local governmental agencies can and do have varying criteria regarding placement of political signs on city and county roads. These local restrictions vary greatly among the various entities and must be checked locally.

Any signs placed in a highway right-of-way will be removed by NDOT.

