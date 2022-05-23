Alma Jean Hall Salter: May 19, 2022

Sumter County culminated the recent elections on voting day, Tuesday 5.24.2022. This was a primary for a vote which will take place in November of this year. The voter had to choose if they wished to vote a republican, democratic or independent ballot. There were 5,701 ballots cast. On all ballots was an option to vote for or against the T-SPLOST which will directly affect Sumter County, in round numbers, the T-SPLOST passed 65% to 34%. As far as local candidates, there were no contested races. However, Mark Waddell, of Sumter County’s District 2 was elected commissioner with 637 votes, or 100%. Commissioner contender for District 4, David Baldwin garnered 471 ballots or 100% of the vote on the republican ticket. Mathis Wright, who ran for the same position on the democratic ticket garnered 266 or 100% of the votes. Sumter County will choose between Baldwin or Wright in the November election.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO