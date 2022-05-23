ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Alma Jean Hall Salter: May 19, 2022

By TRACY K. HALL
Americus Times-Recorder
 4 days ago

Mrs. Alma Jean Hall Salter age 81 of Americus, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Buck Kenny will officiate the service. The following gentlemen...

www.americustimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Americus Times-Recorder

Four SGTC Diesel Technology students awarded Caterpillar Excellence Scholarships

AMERICUS —Four students in the Diesel Equipment Technology program at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) were awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation Caterpillar Excellence Scholarships recently in recognition of their hard work, work ethics and grade point averages. Donald A. Gay and Jeremy Huiras of Leesburg, GA along...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Third generation SGTC student enrolled in drafting

AMERICUS – Malachi Anderson of Warner Robins is a third generation South Georgia Technical College student and he is currently enrolled in the Drafting Technology program summer semester and living on-campus. His father, Sebastian Anderson, graduated from the Aircraft Structural program and his grandfather, Paul Anderson, graduated in Industrial Electrical Technology.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW moves Homecoming to fall, plans events for September 2022

AMERICUS – Blue and gold. Fried chicken and Thursday. Homecoming and fall. Some things just belong together. In that spirit, Georgia Southwestern State University plans to move Homecoming from spring to fall. Homecoming festivities will be held Monday, September 19 – Saturday, September 24, culminating with a Tailgate Block...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

May 24, 2022 election results for Sumter County

Sumter County culminated the recent elections on voting day, Tuesday 5.24.2022. This was a primary for a vote which will take place in November of this year. The voter had to choose if they wished to vote a republican, democratic or independent ballot. There were 5,701 ballots cast. On all ballots was an option to vote for or against the T-SPLOST which will directly affect Sumter County, in round numbers, the T-SPLOST passed 65% to 34%. As far as local candidates, there were no contested races. However, Mark Waddell, of Sumter County’s District 2 was elected commissioner with 637 votes, or 100%. Commissioner contender for District 4, David Baldwin garnered 471 ballots or 100% of the vote on the republican ticket. Mathis Wright, who ran for the same position on the democratic ticket garnered 266 or 100% of the votes. Sumter County will choose between Baldwin or Wright in the November election.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Forsyth, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Americus, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report May 23 and 24

Butler, Marquis Allen, 34, Tag lights required/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Felony/Warrant Executed. Glaze, Angelica Fay, 31, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Battery/Possession of Firearm or knife during commission to attempt to commit certain felonies//Reckless Conduct/Cruelty to Children in third degree – allowing child to watch forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy