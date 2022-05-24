Pohlman Leads Hawks Over Indians in 1A Regional Championship

Springfield High’s Seth Impson threw a complete game shutout for the victory to lead the Senators to a 2-0 win over Sacred Heart Griffin in the 3A Mt Zion regional title game. Enrico Veach had the game’s only RBI hit in the second inning. Springfield High will play Mahomet Seymour on Thursday in Champaign.
The Pleasant Plains Cardinals took third at 1A State on Saturday as they collected 37 points as a team. Zach Powell led the way with 10 points as he won the 400 meter race, but it was a team effort on the day. Full results can be found here.
Evan Foster got the win in the regional title game on Monday and the sectional title game on Saturday. Maroa-Forsyth (31-1) beat Quincy Notre Dame 5-2 to claim the 2A Pleasant Plains sectional championship. The Trojans will play Monticello on Monday in the Lincoln Land supersectional at 5 pm. Thanks to Chris Duerr at KHQA for the video.
After Quincy took game one of the DII Midwest Super Regional against UIS on Friday, the Prairie Stars were looking for a sweep on Saturday to send them to Cary, North Carolina for the championship. UIS forced a game three with a 10-4 victory in game two and we have the highlights from game three as the Prairie Stars held on for a 10-8 victory.
The weather was a bit nicer for the boys State track meet on Saturday and they took advantage of it. Mason Kooi of Lutheran became a champion in the high jump and the triple jump, Garrett Slack of Lincoln became a champion in the 800 meter run, and Jackson Kern of Auburn became a state champion in the 300 meter hurdles while other area athletes made the podium as well. Full results from the meet can be found here.
Freshman Mia Volpert pitched a complete game no hitter and had five RBI’s thanks to two home runs at the plate which helped lead Springfield to a 9-0 victory over the Rochester Rockets in Friday’s Regional championship game. The Senators advance to Tuesday’s semifinal in Mt. Zion where they will face off against either Mahomet-Seymour or Danville.
Last season, the Glenwood Titans lost one game. It was to Triad in the 2A Chatham super sectional and the Knights went on to win the 2A state title. Glenwood will get a shot at revenge this season as the Titans beat Rochester 2-0 in the 2A Chatham sectional championship on Friday night to set up the rematch with Triad next Tuesday. Gigi Yurevich got the shutout in goal and Haden Vlcek and Ainslie Wilson scored the goals for the Titans. Glenwood hosts Triad on Tuesday night at 6 pm for a trip to state next weekend.
Champaign Central beat U-High 2-1 in extra innings on Saturday to claim a spot in their own sectional next week. The Pioneers scored in the seventh to force extras but the Maroons answered to claim the 3A Normal West regional title. Champaign Central will play Glenwood on Wednesday in one sectional semifinal, Springfield and Mahomet will play in the Thursday semifinal. Thanks to our friends at WMBD for the video footage.
The Springfield High School softball team picked up its first Regional championship in 30 years on Friday as they defeated Rochester 9-0 in Jacksonville. The Senators will now head to Mt. Zion on Tuesday to face off against the winner between Danville and Mahomet-Seymour.
Comments / 0