Pohlman Leads Hawks Over Indians in 1A Regional Championship

Last season, the Glenwood Titans lost one game. It was to Triad in the 2A Chatham super sectional and the Knights went on to win the 2A state title. Glenwood will get a shot at revenge this season as the Titans beat Rochester 2-0 in the 2A Chatham sectional championship on Friday night to set up the rematch with Triad next Tuesday. Gigi Yurevich got the shutout in goal and Haden Vlcek and Ainslie Wilson scored the goals for the Titans. Glenwood hosts Triad on Tuesday night at 6 pm for a trip to state next weekend.

ROCHESTER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO