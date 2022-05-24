Pence holds last-minute rally for Kemp

SAVANNAH, Ga. - An Alpharetta Christian school is planning a prayer service after the sudden deaths of a former history teacher, his wife and two sons. Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their sons Nate and Zach died from injuries in a boating crash that happened on the Wilmington River near Savannah on Saturday, according to a statement from King's Ridge Christian School Head of School Edward J. Spurka. Chris and Lori Leffler's daughter, Katie, received treatment at a hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
