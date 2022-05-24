ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Pence holds last-minute rally for Kemp

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Vice President Mike Pence was in Cobb County on...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County grand jury to hear from secretary of state's office

The Georgia Secretary of State and members of his office are expected to be on the witness list for the specially called grand jury assembled in Fulton County. The grand jury was empaneled to determine whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Elections
Cobb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

6 teens shot in downtown Chattanooga; 2 in critical condition

Six teenagers were shot Saturday night in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving two in "very, very" critical condition, police said Sunday. Police Chief Celeste Murphy said officers downtown were monitoring several large groups of unchaperoned teens when they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. They saw multiple people shooting and crowds of people running away. Officers began helping those who had been shot and getting others to safety.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

7 killed in Memorial Day Weekend traffic, officials report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported there were at least seven traffic deaths by Sunday afternoon on Memorial Day Weekend. In a six-hour span on Sunday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol reported one death near Dalton and one near Americus. Last year, 22 people died in crashes over...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alpharetta school plans vigil for former teacher, family killed in boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. - An Alpharetta Christian school is planning a prayer service after the sudden deaths of a former history teacher, his wife and two sons. Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their sons Nate and Zach died from injuries in a boating crash that happened on the Wilmington River near Savannah on Saturday, according to a statement from King's Ridge Christian School Head of School Edward J. Spurka. Chris and Lori Leffler's daughter, Katie, received treatment at a hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother reported postpartum depression after allegedly dragging son on Atlanta airport floor, Atlanta officials say

Airport staffers at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport said that they witnessed a mom dragging her child on the airport floor. The mom was said to have reported postpartum depression to authorities. This incident has called the voices of a few health officials such as therapist Rae Lynn Mathis stating that the mom could have been very out of touch with what her child was going through.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
fox5atlanta.com

East Point church reports nearly a dozen break-ins since last May

EAST POINT, Ga. - Church leaders at Headland Heights United Methodist in East Point have filed nearly a dozen police reports over the last year stemming from break-ins and incidents of vandalism. It’s cost the small congregation upwards of $12,000 to repair and replace what’s been damaged according to Board...
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta food pantry seeing more need, fewer supplies

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Rising inflation is driving costs up in a lot of areas. One that people are seeing almost every day is the cost of food. Those high prices at the grocery store are impacting local food pantries as well. The North Fulton Community Charity Food Pantry is...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State
fox5atlanta.com

5-year-old drowns in Allatoona Lake, DNR says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-year-old drowned on Saturday afternoon on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. Witnesses say the boy was playing on a float when he went under at around 2:40 p.m. Department of Natural Resources game wardens found the boy using sonar. he was in approximately six feet...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen driving motorcycle dies in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTYM, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a teenage boy on a motorcycle. Police said 17-year-old Kennesaw resident Gabriel McLachlan died at the scene on Friday morning near the Piedmont Road and Bob Bettis Road intersection. Police said McLachlan was driving a...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 27, 2022

"Geek culture" takes over Atlanta as MomoCon returns. From Disney to anime, sitcom stars to sketch comedy icons, the guest list for this year’s MomoCon in Atlanta is a who’s who of pop culture figures. MomoCon returns to Downtown Atlanta this weekend, running through Sunday, May 29th and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

20-year-old man drowns at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier, DNR says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old man drowned on Sunday afternoon at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed the drowning. The man has not been identified by officials. Game wardens used sonar to find the man's body, which was recovered by the Hall County Fire...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy