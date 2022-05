Providence Christian Academy released the following statement after the death of 5th grader Cole Johnson, who died in the Monday auto accident on Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro: The entire PCA Family is grieving the devastating loss of our beloved 5th grade student Cole Johnson. We are walking alongside his family to support them in their grief and pray for peace, comfort, and healing as they process this unimaginably tragic event. We are also praying for complete healing for his younger brother Westin.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO