With many people heading out to the lake for Memorial Day, experts are urging people to be safe and aware of their surroundings in the water. The Red Cross says people should always be cautious when entering any open water, and always enter feet-first, because you don’t always know how deep it will be. They say it is important to watch out for currents and waves, that could injure you or cause you to drown.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO