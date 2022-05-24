ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suicide attempts among Australia’s live performers rose over last two years, survey reveals

By Kelly Burke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGqAy_0fo4x6O700
A sign thanks people for being part of live music returning during Byron Bay’s Bluesfest in April 2022. A survey of Australians working in the live performance industry found almost two thirds reported high or very high levels of psychological distress.

Levels of extreme psychological distress and suicidal ideation among Australians working in live performance and music are significantly higher than the national average, a new survey of more than 1,300 respondents has found.

The survey, conducted in March and April by the Centre for Social Impact at Swinburne University of Technology, is a stark wake-up call, according to national charity Support Act, which commissioned the research. Support Act, which provides musicians, managers and crew with psychological and financial support in times of crisis, is set to share the report’s findings at a conference in Sydney on Wednesday.

More than half of the 1,304 respondents had experienced suicidal thoughts – over four-and-a-half times the proportion of the general population. Among those respondents, more than one in 10 had acted on them.

Almost two thirds reported high or very high levels of psychological distress – four times that found in the general population. Among vulnerable groups, the proportion of highly stressed respondents was even higher: for non-binary people it was 83%, women (72%), people under 35 (75%), people with a disability or long-term health condition (81%) and people on a very low income (81%).

More than half of those respondents admitted using drugs or alcohol to get through the past two years of the pandemic and natural disasters.

Twenty-nine percent reported currently having an anxiety condition, while 27% reported depression – rates that are more than double that seen in the general population.

The report’s researcher, Dr Aurora Elmes, said the findings were worrying.

“They show very high levels of distress in the community of people working in music and other performing arts, and that they are still feeling the impacts of Covid, the previous bushfires and, more recently the floods,” she told Guardian Australia.

“The floods in New South Wales and Queensland are still continuing to impact on people’s lives and their livelihoods in music and the performing arts.”

While the questions about suicide related to ideation and attempts at any point in the respondent’s life, among the 13.3% who had attempted suicide, one in four said the attempt had taken place in the last two years.

Elmes said Covid did seem to be a significant factor, and there appeared to be an increased incidence of suicidal behaviour since the 2016 Victoria University study Working in the Australian Entertainment Industry – Australia’s last comprehensive report into the mental health and wellbeing of performing artists.

The Swinburne survey asked people what support they wanted and the type of support that had made a difference to them.

“What we found was very similar to other research that’s been done around mental health, particularly after periods of unemployment or financial challenges,” Elmes said. “People need positive relationships with people in their lives. They need that sort of social support, but they also need practical and financial support to help people deal with the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 on their lives and livelihoods.”

Over the past two years, Support Act has disbursed more than 16,000 crisis relief grants to music and live performing arts workers from a $35m federal government fund.

‘It’s been a really tough time’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2WG3_0fo4x6O700
Country musician Fanny Lumsden says of the 56 live shows she had booked between May and October 2021, 38 were cancelled. Photograph: Don Arnold/WireImage

Aria award-winning country music singer Fanny Lumsden told Guardian Australia the Support Act grant her family received was a lifeline, paying the rent and putting food on the table during lockdowns. It also helped pay for fuel when she, her husband Dan and their band were permitted to travel regionally.

While recognising the live music industry was not the only sector badly hit by the pandemic, Lumsden said she and her colleagues felt the impact brutally.

“So much [of musicians’] identity is tied up in what we do, tied up with performing, and getting that feedback from audiences,” she said. “Having the rug ripped out from underneath, it’s been a really tough time.”

In January 2020, the bushfires came perilously close to the rural property Lumsden and her husband rent in Tooma. Two months later, Lumsden released Fallow, which would go on to win an Aria award for best country album of the year.

The album’s launch day was 13 March 2020, the same day then prime minister Scott Morrison announced the states and territories would ban nonessential gatherings of more than 500 people. Six days later the states closed their borders.

“We’d been working for two years to put this album out and then it just felt like it got destroyed in that first week,” she said. “All of our shows were cancelled.”

Just how many gigs were cancelled in 2020, Lumsden lost count. In 2021, she had 56 shows booked between May and October. Thirty-eight were cancelled.

“With a toddler and a newborn on top of it all, you could say at the very least I was pretty burnt out by the end of it all,” she said.

  • Crisis support services can be reached 24 hours a day: Lifeline 13 11 14; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800; MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636 24.
  • The Support Act Wellbeing Helpline (1800 959 500) is free, confidential and available 24/7 to anyone working in Australian music and the arts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Rates#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy