ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sasha Banks And Naomi "Disappointing The WWE Universe" Mentioned Again During 5/23 WWE Raw

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE is still disappointed with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Last Monday's episode of Raw was scheduled to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship. However, that all changed after it...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out on The WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation

AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia about WWE’s current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who recently walked out of RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vacant. Wight discussed how it’s sometimes necessary to make commercial decisions despite one’s passion for the...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
John Laurinaitis
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Smackdown
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Makes Surprise AEW Appearance (And It’s AWESOME)

I remember him. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years that it can be difficult to remember all of them. All kinds of stars come and go with little to no impact, but there are some that stand out for one reason or another. That is the case with a bunch of stars from WWE’s Attitude Era and another one was back this week, albeit for a completely different company.
WWE
Fightful

Ruby Soho Talks Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE And Why She Supports Them

Ruby Soho comments on Sasha and Naomi walking out on WWE prior to an episode of Monday Night Raw. When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out ahead of a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, many in the wrestling world began to give their opinion on the matter. Although we are still waiting for Sasha and Naomi themselves to comment on their walkout and eventual suspension from WWE, one of their former co-workers, Ruby Soho, is now speaking her mind on the subject.
WWE
Financial World

Bianca Belair: "I'd like to go back to NXT for..."

In a lengthy interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair admitted that she never thought of becoming a pro-wrestler. Bianca made her official WWE main roster debut in 2020, entering Smackdown with no great expectations. After dominating the royal brawl in 2021, she starred in a starring role on WrestleMania...
WWE
Fightful

Jimmy Uso Grants Sami Zayn Honorary Bloodline Member Status On 5/27 WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn was finally acknowledged by The Bloodline. During the May 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Zayn appeared as the guest on a special edition of The KO Show. After a friendly start, tensions began to rise when Owens took exception with Sami calling him 'Uce.' He then told Sami that The Bloodline couldn't care less about him, a statement which prompted Zayn to walk out on his old friend.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW Double or Nothing

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the Full Gear PPV in November 2021 due to various injuries. While Omega worked behind the scenes at recent AEW events, it’s believed that it’s too soon for him to travel, and F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Omega will not be in Las Vegas for the Double or Nothing PPV. Omega is claimed to be putting in a lot of effort each week, and while some parts of his body are in good shape, others are recuperating slowly. In response to the situation, Meltzer wrote the following.
WWE
411mania.com

Announce Team Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match

We now know the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will return to the convention to serve as the commentary team for the match, as you can see below.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Change To Upcoming WWE Stable

Change of plans. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE today and it makes sense to have the company put some of them together into one stable. It is a fine way to get a lot of people on the show at once and that is what WWE has been doing for a long time now. That seems to be what they are doing again, though this time it might be something a little bit different than originally planned.
WWE
Fightful

Jon Moxley Set For 'The People vs. GCW' In Nashville, Tennessee During SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

GCW can't hit up Nashville during SummerSlam weekend without its champion. Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley, their current World Champion, will take part in their event at the upcoming Starrcast line up. The event, called The People vs GCW will take place following The Roast of Ric Flair at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Moxley has been GCW Champion for nearly a year, having won the title during All Out weekend in 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Company In Executive Role

Welcome back. There are a lot of people needed to make WWE work. The company is huge and has so many different moving parts that it is difficult to keep everything moving well. It takes the right people working behind the scenes and some experience can do a lot of good for everyone involved. That is the case again as WWE is bringing back an experienced veteran to take on a big role.
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Says She's Inspired By WWE Hall Of Famer; Wants Another Match With Jade Cargill

Thunder Rosa singles out a WWE Hall of Famer as an inspiration to her and says she is ready for a match against another fellow Women's Champion in All Elite Wrestling. Thunder Rosa has admitted that she did not watch wrestling as a child but is learning about the history of wrestling as she goes along. Today, she is a warrior that looks to inspire young women across the globe. When asked in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling what wrestlers she considers to be an inspiration, she singled out one name. WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fightful

Fightful

10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy