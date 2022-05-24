ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Traverse City West Defeats Petoskey 2-1, Titans Clinch Share of BNC Title

By Joey DeBerardino
 6 days ago
PETOSKEY – Traverse City West defeated Petoskey 2-1 in a close girls soccer matchup in the Big North Conference on Monday night to clinch at least a share of the BNC title with the win.

After a scoreless first half, TC West’s Quinn Disbrow broke the tie to put the Titans in front 1-0. Petoskey responds five minutes later with a strike from Kathryn Farley to tie it back up 1-1.

But the Titans’ Amelia Blume seals the win with a goal later in the second half to lift West to the crucial win.

Traverse City West improves to 7-1-2 in the Big North and 10-3-4 overall. The Titans are one win ahead of Cadillac. The Vikings play Gaylord on Tuesday and a win would earn them a share of the conference title with West.

Petoskey falls to 9-6-2 overall and 3-5-2 in league play.

TC West is set to meet Midland in the first round of districts in Div. 1 on Thursday.

