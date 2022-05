BOSTON -- Josh McDaniels is an NFL head coach for the second time. His first go-round didn't work out too well.Whether or not that was due to a younger McDaniels trying too hard to emulate Bill Belichick could be debated. But the now-46-year-old coach said this week that he's not looking to become Bill Belichick 2.0 in Las Vegas."I'm not Bill, you know, and I don't -- I can't be. And so I'm not gonna try," McDaniels said Thursday. "I just want to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team."A philosophical route...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO