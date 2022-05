PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Masks are back at two major universities in Pennsylvania. Pitt and Penn State have reinstated the indoor mask mandate at their campuses. Penn State's policy goes back into effect Tuesday, and also covers campuses at Beaver, Greater Allegheny and New Kensington. The CDC labeled Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver counties as areas of high transmission for COVID-19 when the agency updated its data. The CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

PENN, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO