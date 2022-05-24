Atlanta police arrest suspected gang member after he led police on a foot chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man with gang ties after he led them on a foot chase.

Victavious Terrell was wanted in four jurisdictions: Clayton County - assault strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats; Sandy Springs - aggravated assault and robbery, Henry County, which were warrants were for traffic offenses; and the city of Atlanta - two warrants for theft by receiving and financial fraud.

Last Wednesday, police conducted enforcement detail in various zones throughout the city.

Zone 4 police spotted Terrell driving a silver SUV and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Terrell jumped out of the vehicle and ran, leading police on a brief chase before being caught.

Police searched the vehicle and found two 9 mm Glock handguns.

Officials impounded the vehicle and both guns were turned in.

APD said he is a documented gang member who was on the Larceny list in the Auto Unit’s Top 5 wanted list.

