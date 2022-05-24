STORY REMOVED: US--Music-Bruce Springsteen-Tour

Click here to read the full article. The bomber jacket of Top Gun‘s Maverick is looking a bit more familiar in international trailers these days, according to a report in Fortune. Two flag patches on the back of the jacket – representing Taiwan and Japan – appear to have been returned to their original spots.
The flags were missing, or obscured, in a 2019 trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, leading some observers to speculate that the images had been removed to appease China’s censors. Fortune cites Taiwan News as noting that a more recent trailer has restored the original flag emblems...
