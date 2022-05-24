A lot like the season, Vols dominate postseason SEC honors

KNOXVILLE – When you’re the number one team in the country, you expect high accolades but Tony Vitello and the Tennessee Vols maybe didn’t get enough love from the SEC Monday.

Yes, Vitello is your SEC Coach of the Year and sophomore Chase Dollander and his 8-and-0 record and 2.30 ERA named the league’s Pitcher of the Year with fellow righty Drew Beam, the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

But, despite having one of the most prolific seasons in Tennessee history, hitting 351 with 21 homers and 74 RBI, Trey Lipscomb was not named Player of the Year, settling instead for first team All-SEC.

The Vols enter this week’s SEC Tournament down in Hoover, Alabama as the number one overall seed.

