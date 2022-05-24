ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gartman and Compton named 1st team All-AAC

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4HZN_0fo4slye00

MEMPHIS – Winning four of five and playing well heading into the AAC Tournament this week in Clearwater, Florida, two Tigers grabbing postseason conference honors on Monday.

Former Desoto Central slugger Jacob Compton and pitcher Landon Gartman both named first team All-AAC.

Compton hitting 289 in his first season at Memphis with a team best nine home runs and 52 rbi’s, which were second best in the American.

Not only was Gartman named to the first team, he is also the AAC’s newcomer Pitcher of the Year after going 6 and 1 this year, striking out 88 including ten in his final start of the regular season on Thursday against tulane.

Two weeks ago, Gartman threw eight no-hit innings, fanning 10 against East Carolina.

Tigers open AAC Tournament play Tuesday against the UCF Knights.

WREG

Minott keeps his name in NBA Draft

MEMPHIS – While Penny Hardaway continues to work the transfer portal to help fill out the many holes on his roster, Hardaway is also hoping to see a couple of his veterans return to the U of M. DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones both have entered their names in the NBA Draft and have until […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hardaway and Memphis linked to another prized transfer

MEMPHIS – As it continues to get later in the process and closer to the season, it doesn’t seem the Tigers Penny Hardaway is too concerned that he still has a number of spots to fill on his roster. Why should he when many of the top transfers in the country have Memphis on their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Paul DeJong takes the pressure off himself in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Earlier this month Cardinals short stop Paul DeJong was demoted to Memphis.  “I think it’s been a humbling experience for me, and I’m making the most of it,” said DeJong. The once NL Rookie of the Year candidate and Gold Glove nominee found himself in a rut to start the 6th season […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bright Spot: Memphis woman to compete nationally for Miss Wheelchair USA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than a month, a Memphis woman will hit the stage representing Tennessee in a national pageant. It’s a pageant with a purpose that highlights the beauty of those who are “differently-abled.” Jasmine Gannaway is preparing to represent the Volunteer state on a national stage. “I’m hoping to come home with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville working to avoid mistakes from Texas shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we learn more details about the Texas school shooting, officer training is taking center stage when it comes to saving lives. Friday, Collierville Police were in active training mode to make sure people know what to do in the event of a school threat. They started early. Collierville police, firefighters and […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: May 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Hampton Inn (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
