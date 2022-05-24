ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

National Safe Boating Week starts Monday – officials break down how to stay safe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JgOA_0fo4sduq00

Monday kicks off National Safe Boating Week, and members of the NYPD, FDNY, and Coast Guard are making sure that you know how to keep you and your family safe and sound before heading out on the water.

Officials recommend a charged fire extinguisher on board at all times, and you should have a person on land that has a float plan. This float plan should have the passengers, the route you plan to take, and when you’re set to return.

The Hudson River is known for strong and unpredictable tidal currents. Police reported this past weekend that two people fell off a jet ski in the Hudson, and one of them unfortunately died.

For more tips, make sure to check out News 12’s guide to boat safety here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

NYPD: 3 men shot in the Bronx, injuries unknown

Police say three men were shot in a Bronx neighborhood Friday night. They say the incident happened on Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in Soundview at around 8:45 p.m. The three men were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The condition and ages of the victims are not known...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Nypd#Vehicles#Fdny#Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

NYPD: 3 men hospitalized following shooting near Soundview supermarket

The NYPD is investigating after multiple people were shot Friday night in Soundview. Police say three men were shot just before 9 p.m. on the corner of Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road. The parking lot at the Xpress Mart supermarket was blocked off. It's unclear who the suspects are...
News 12

4 people killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95, police say. The crash happened Sunday on I-95 south in Guilford. At least three of the victims were from Norwalk. Police identified the victims as Johnny Bookhardt, Caroline Bookhardt, and Patricia Greene-Kessler of Norwalk. They say the fourth victim Luis...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Guide: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. - The rest of Saturday's show has been canceled as storms move through the tri-state area. The 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition you won't want to miss!. Along with military and civilian performances you can also enjoy numerous displays...
BETHPAGE, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy