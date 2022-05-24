National Safe Boating Week starts Monday – officials break down how to stay safe

Monday kicks off National Safe Boating Week, and members of the NYPD, FDNY, and Coast Guard are making sure that you know how to keep you and your family safe and sound before heading out on the water.

Officials recommend a charged fire extinguisher on board at all times, and you should have a person on land that has a float plan. This float plan should have the passengers, the route you plan to take, and when you’re set to return.

The Hudson River is known for strong and unpredictable tidal currents. Police reported this past weekend that two people fell off a jet ski in the Hudson, and one of them unfortunately died.

