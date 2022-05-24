Candlelight vigil in Haverstraw honors Buffalo shooting victims

Residents held a candlelight vigil in Haverstraw Monday to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo.

Photos of the 10 victims who were killed in the attack were laid out at Bowline Point Park.

Authorities have said the shooter specifically targeted a Black neighborhood.

Leaders are urging residents to call elected officials to take necessary steps to protect the community from hate crimes.

"We're all mourning, we're all struggling, we're all talking about it in our own homes. Until we unite, nothing's going to change," says Elizabeth Santiago, CEO of the Center for Safety and Change.