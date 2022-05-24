ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, WI

Darlington teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student

By Logan Reigstad
 6 days ago
Courtesy of the Darlington Community School District

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington High School gym teacher pleaded guilty Monday to four charges stemming from multiple sexual encounters with a 17-year-old student.

Online court records show Jesse Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, pleaded guilty to felony charges of sex assault of a student by school staff and exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. He originally faced four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

A criminal complaint alleged Sturtz had sex with the student on four separate occasions. The two met in September 2021 when she was enrolled in one of his classes.

In February, court officials set a $5,000 signature bond in the case. According to online court records, Sturtz’s bond will continue until a sentencing hearing set for July 26.

As part of modified bond conditions, Sturtz is not allowed to have direct or indirect contact with the victim, any child under 18 years old or Darlington schools.

