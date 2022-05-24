Community remembers 47-year-old shot, killed in Shaw neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of green ribbons hung from homes and trees in the Shaw neighborhood of south St. Louis Monday in remembrance of Christopher Brennan. The 47-year-old was shot and killed last Friday night.
“It’s sad that it’s a prominent issue in our city,” Christina Vicari said.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney charged 20-year-old Kyle Stone in the murder of Brennan.
Police responded at 7:30 to the 4000 block of Flora Place where they found Brennan suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Stone fled and was arrested later that night.
“I’m glad they got him. I’m glad they got him quickly,” Vacari said.
The Shaw Neighborhood Improvement Association sent an email to FOX 2 stating: "SNIA is respecting the family's privacy at this time but our hearts go out to them."
The hundreds of green ribbons represent Brennan’s Irish heritage and serve as a sign of remembrance.
Vicari said the gesture shows the love the neighborhood has for one another.
"It really shows that the Shaw has a great sense of community and people who live here support each other in times of need," she said.
