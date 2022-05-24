Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for 41-year-old Joshua Roth from Mt. Oliver and his parents’ gold Infinity SUV with Florida license plate number PIRQ02. Sources tell Channel 11 that Roth’s mother and father were found brutally beaten inside his apartment off of Brownsville Road late in the evening on May 18.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that a woman in her 60s emerged bloodied and beaten. They say her injuries were so severe that she wasn’t able to say what happened.

“The blood was dried on her, you could tell it was a few hours,” neighbors tell Channel 11. “Like I said, incoherent. It was a bad scene.”

Neighbors called 911 and police went into the pitch-black apartment with their guns drawn before the paramedics could even enter, not knowing what was inside the unit.

“When the police went in to clear the apartment, that’s when they found the father,” a neighbor adds.

A man in his 60s was also brutally beaten and found lying on a bare mattress. The apartment around him was ransacked and soiled with blood.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the two people left for dead are the parents of Joshua Roth. They live in Florida and, according to our sources, came to Pittsburgh to help their son move out of his apartment. While his parents are in the hospital with head trauma and facial injuries so severe they can’t even communicate, Joshua Roth is missing. So is their gold Nissan Infinity SUV.

Police have not named Roth as a suspect, but they want to talk to him and find out what happened inside his apartment.

Neighbors say if his mother hadn’t been able to regain consciousness and climb out, she might not have survived.

“I think she would have died in that apartment if something inside her didn’t say, ‘Let me get up,’” a neighbor said.

