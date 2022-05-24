ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbmg5_0fo4r62100

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for 41-year-old Joshua Roth from Mt. Oliver and his parents’ gold Infinity SUV with Florida license plate number PIRQ02. Sources tell Channel 11 that Roth’s mother and father were found brutally beaten inside his apartment off of Brownsville Road late in the evening on May 18.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 that a woman in her 60s emerged bloodied and beaten. They say her injuries were so severe that she wasn’t able to say what happened.

“The blood was dried on her, you could tell it was a few hours,” neighbors tell Channel 11. “Like I said, incoherent. It was a bad scene.”

Neighbors called 911 and police went into the pitch-black apartment with their guns drawn before the paramedics could even enter, not knowing what was inside the unit.

“When the police went in to clear the apartment, that’s when they found the father,” a neighbor adds.

A man in his 60s was also brutally beaten and found lying on a bare mattress. The apartment around him was ransacked and soiled with blood.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the two people left for dead are the parents of Joshua Roth. They live in Florida and, according to our sources, came to Pittsburgh to help their son move out of his apartment. While his parents are in the hospital with head trauma and facial injuries so severe they can’t even communicate, Joshua Roth is missing. So is their gold Nissan Infinity SUV.

Police have not named Roth as a suspect, but they want to talk to him and find out what happened inside his apartment.

Neighbors say if his mother hadn’t been able to regain consciousness and climb out, she might not have survived.

“I think she would have died in that apartment if something inside her didn’t say, ‘Let me get up,’” a neighbor said.

Bill to change Pennsylvania teacher certification system passes House Education Committee

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing 13-year-old girl is in danger, Pittsburgh police say

Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who is in danger, according to a social media post from the bureau. Nidrea Cox was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Glen Hazel. Cox is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was wearing black...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Brownsville, PA
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Infinity Suv#Channel 11
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man's gunshot wound leads to Pittsburgh police investigation in Homewood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a possible crime scene in the city’s Homewood neighborhood after a man arrived at an area hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound. The man was in stable condition when he appeared at the hospital shortly after 3:30 a.m., police said. Police said the potential...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

18-year-olds to stand trial for deadly shooting that killed Teron Williams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two 18-year-olds will stand trial in the shooting death of another teenager in the Bon Air section of the city in February. They appeared in court Wednesday for their preliminary hearing. The commonwealth argued that the two teenagers charged in this case worked together, one firing shots while the other drove the getaway car. They used surveillance video to show proof of that, but the defense argued that the video isn't clear.Tymair Cox, of Brookline, and Michael Morgan, of Beltzhoover, are facing charges of homicide and conspiracy. They're accused of working together and ultimately shooting and killing Teron...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley man charged in Pittsburgh teen's homicide

A Sewickley man is charged in connection with the killing of a teenage boy this month in Pittsburgh, according to police, who said the man sent video of the teen’s last moments to at least one other person. In addition to homicide, Joseph Koller, 20, faces charges of aggravated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
butlerradio.com

Two Women Charged In City Drug Bust

Two women are facing charges after a drug bust in the City of Butler. The Butler County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street, which is in the city’s West End neighborhood. Police say they arrested 60-year-old Constance...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg man sentenced to prison for teen bathroom images

A Greensburg man was ordered Thursday to serve up to five years in prison for secretly recording images of two teenage girls in a bathroom. Carlos Rafael Alvarado, 49, was convicted following a nonjury trial in February of one felony charge of attempting to record illicit images of a child and misdemeanor offenses of invasion of privacy and other related counts.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman found dead in a ditch in Pennsylvania; Needs identified

The Pennsylvania state police are needing help with identifying a woman that was found dead in a ditch. State police say troopers from the Mercer County station responded after the female was discovered in the area of Sharon Bedford Road. The woman is described as 20 to 30 years old with shoulder-length hair. She was […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy